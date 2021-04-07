For a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, deputed to a polling station in the Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency as part of the security arrangements, this poll was a chance to relish the local cuisine. Rotis or chapattis are his usual food options. But the jawan said he got to taste dosa, idli and pongal provided to him during election duty. He said duty this time turned out to be an opportunity to try different food.
Time to try new cuisine
MADURAI,
April 07, 2021 01:31 IST
