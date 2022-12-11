Time to remember birth of Jesus through songs

December 11, 2022 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST

Ushering in Christmas cheer and heralding the birth of Jesus and good tidings, a carol service was conducted by YWCA-Madurai at Jubilee Chapel of The American College in Madurai on Sunday.

The choristers led by Choir Director Samuel Gnanaraj, in groups and solo, sang Christmas favourites such as ‘Angels from the realms of glory,’ ‘May you be blessed,’ ‘The First Noel,’ ‘Jesus, what a wonderful child,’ ‘It’s so still in Bethlehem,’ Sing Noel, Alleluia,’ and ended the evening with ‘Silent night.’

The choir also sang a few Tamil carols - ‘ Sudhan pirandhar,’ ‘Unnadha maindhan’ and ‘Maasilla Devaputhiran.’

A. Mercy Pushpalatha, former Principal, Lady Doak College, gave the Christmas message.