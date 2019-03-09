Time to defeat AIADMK and BJP, says Yechury

With the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goverment at the Centre having failed to keep its poll promises in every field, the BJP is coming back to the voters, deceiving them with sops or “lollipops”. It is time to defeat the All India Anna Draivida Munnetra Kazhagam and the BJP, general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury said here on Friday.

At a public meeting organised by the party, Mr. Yechury said Tamil Nadu was one of the worst States in terms of total debts incurred by the Government, thus inflicting problems on the livelihood of the people. The entire economy of the State was in ruins.

The falling GDP rate of the country only indicated that the livelihood of more people would be hit in the days to come. The two disasters caused by Prime Minister Modi, which had destroyed the livelihood of crores of people, were demonetisation and GST.

If the potential of India should be realised by the people, the Modi government should be defeated. Hence, the CPI (M) and all like-minded parties have come together unseat it.

Today, farmers committed suicide because of debt burden, as they were unable to repay what they had borrowed for agriculture. The Prime Minister said there was no money to give a loan waiver to farmers, but the ₹3.5 lakh crore of loans taken by his “industrialist friends” had been waived by the Government. Loans to the tune of ₹15 lakh crore borrowed by his "friends" had reached a point of no return.

All these were people’s money. Those who looted were leaving the country and this government was unable to do anything. “India does not lack resources, but it has a Government that permits looting of resources through corrupt means”.

People were now seeing what was happening in the Rafale case. In a newspaper from Tamil Nadu, The Hindu, its former Editor-in-Chief N. Ram had published a complete exposure of how Mr. Modi and his Government had been actually been looting the country through the Rafale deal, he said.