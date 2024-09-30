GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Time taken to grant patents should be minimal: VIT chancellor

Published - September 30, 2024 12:54 am IST - Vellore

The Hindu Bureau
VIT chancellor G. Viswanathan presenting the certificate to the winners on the Valedictory function 15th edition of VIT graVITas24 at Vellore flagship campus on Sunday.

VIT chancellor G. Viswanathan presenting the certificate to the winners on the Valedictory function 15th edition of VIT graVITas24 at Vellore flagship campus on Sunday. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) founder and chancellor G. Viswanathan on Sunday advocated for a stipulated time frame to grant patents.

The Intellectual Property Office should take adequate steps in this regard, he said, adding that it would encourage more researchers to apply for patent rights.

Mr. Viswanathan was delivering his presidential address at the valedictory session of 15th edition of graVITas’24, the three-day annual international techno-management fest of the VIT.

According to him, it took at least four to five years to get patents from the date of application. Such a long delay made researchers reluctant to apply for patent rights. “Ideally, patents should be granted in one or two years,” he said.

He said that poor funding by the government was the reason for the lesser number of employees in patent offices. Having more employees would have helped clear the backlog of patent applications in the country. For example, China has 13,700 patent staff and the U.S., around 8,100. India, however, has only around 860 employees in patent offices, he contended.

Tech in farming

He further spoke about the need to increase the usage of technology in farming.

Agriculture has been the backbone of northeast India. “Farmers in the region should be accustomed to using modern technology such as drones and artificial intelligence tools to increase agricultural productivity in hilly terrains. Israel has successfully done it by incorporating technology into farming to increase the yield,” he pointed out.

Arun Kumar Sarma, Director-General, North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR); Sreekanth Tamanna, Director - Sales, Altium India Software; and Sankar Viswanathan, vice-president, VIT, participated.

The graVITas’24 had over 200 events, including 35 premium programmes such as drone-racing and laser show.

With a prize pool exceeding ₹25 lakh, the three-day fest witnessed over 35,000 participants, including 52 foreign nationals.

The Hindu is the print media partner for the fest.

Published - September 30, 2024 12:54 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.