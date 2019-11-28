Tamil Nadu

TN govt. releases public exam time table for classes 5 and 8

Class V students will have the final exam in English, Tamil and Mathematics while those from Class VIII will also have Science and Social Science papers.

While the Class VIII exams begin on March 30, the Class V exams begin on April 15

The Directorate of Government Examinations released on Thursday the time table for the public examination for Classes 5 and 8.

While the Class VIII exams begin on March 30, the Class V exams begin on April 15. The exams will be held for a duration of 2 hours and 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 12. 15 p.m. for both classes.

Students will get 10 minutes from 10 a.m. to 10.10 a.m. to read the question paper and anoter five minutes to fill their particulars in the answer sheet. The exam itself will be for two hours.

Class V public exam

Date and DayTimeSubject

15.04.2020 Wednesday

10.15 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.

Tamil

17.04.2020 Friday

10.15 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.

English

20.04.2020 Monday

10.15 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.

Mathematics

 

Class VIII public exam

Date and DayTimeSubject

30.03.2020 Monday

10.15 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.

Tamil

02.04.2020 Thursday

10.15 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.

English

08.04.2020 Wednesday

10.15 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.

Mathematics

15.04.2020 Wednesday

10.15 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.

Science

17.04.2020 Friday

10.15 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.

Social Science

