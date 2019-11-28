TN govt. releases public exam time table for classes 5 and 8

The Directorate of Government Examinations released on Thursday the time table for the public examination for Classes 5 and 8.

While the Class VIII exams begin on March 30, the Class V exams begin on April 15. The exams will be held for a duration of 2 hours and 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 12. 15 p.m. for both classes.

Students will get 10 minutes from 10 a.m. to 10.10 a.m. to read the question paper and anoter five minutes to fill their particulars in the answer sheet. The exam itself will be for two hours.

Class V public exam

Date and Day Time Subject 15.04.2020 Wednesday 10.15 a.m. to 12.15 p.m. Tamil 17.04.2020 Friday 10.15 a.m. to 12.15 p.m. English 20.04.2020 Monday 10.15 a.m. to 12.15 p.m. Mathematics

Class VIII public exam