TN govt. releases public exam time table for classes 5 and 8

The Directorate of Government Examinations released on Thursday the time table for the public examination for Classes 5 and 8.
While the Class VIII exams begin on March 30, the Class V exams begin on April 15. The exams will be held for a duration of 2 hours and 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 12. 15 p.m. for both classes.
Students will get 10 minutes from 10 a.m. to 10.10 a.m. to read the question paper and anoter five minutes to fill their particulars in the answer sheet. The exam itself will be for two hours.
Class V public exam
|Date and Day
|Time
|Subject
15.04.2020 Wednesday
10.15 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.
Tamil
17.04.2020 Friday
10.15 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.
English
20.04.2020 Monday
10.15 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.
Mathematics
Class VIII public exam
|Date and Day
|Time
|Subject
30.03.2020 Monday
10.15 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.
Tamil
02.04.2020 Thursday
10.15 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.
English
08.04.2020 Wednesday
10.15 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.
Mathematics
15.04.2020 Wednesday
10.15 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.
Science
17.04.2020 Friday
10.15 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.
Social Science