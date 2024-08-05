ADVERTISEMENT

Time not ripe to elevate Udhayanidhi as Dy. CM, says Stalin

Published - August 05, 2024 10:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Stalin

Amid speculation that his son and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin would be elevated to the post of Deputy Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday said time was not ripe for that yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a brief interaction with reporters, when asked about the demand for the elevation of Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin, Mr. Stalin said there might be strong demand but time was “not ripe” yet.

To another query on predictions of heavy rains, Mr. Stalin said that his government was prepared to face any rain. When asked about the claim of the Opposition that water had stagnated in some places, Mr. Stalin rejected the claim.

“No, where has the water stagnated? Let them show,” Mr. Stalin said. He went on to maintain that precautionary measures were being taken by his government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He did not answer a query on whether there would be any change in his Cabinet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US