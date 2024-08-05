GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Time not ripe to elevate Udhayanidhi as Dy. CM, says Stalin

Published - August 05, 2024 10:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Amid speculation that his son and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin would be elevated to the post of Deputy Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday said time was not ripe for that yet.

During a brief interaction with reporters, when asked about the demand for the elevation of Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin, Mr. Stalin said there might be strong demand but time was “not ripe” yet.

To another query on predictions of heavy rains, Mr. Stalin said that his government was prepared to face any rain. When asked about the claim of the Opposition that water had stagnated in some places, Mr. Stalin rejected the claim.

“No, where has the water stagnated? Let them show,” Mr. Stalin said. He went on to maintain that precautionary measures were being taken by his government.

He did not answer a query on whether there would be any change in his Cabinet.

