Time has come to drive DMK away, says PM Modi

February 29, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 02:30 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The time has come to drive the DMK away from Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Tirunelveli on Wednesday.

Speaking at a public meeting, he said the Centre could not implement many of its ambitious projects in the State, including the AIIMS in Madurai, because of the non-cooperation of the DMK government. He said the BJP, under the leadership of its State president K. Annamalai, would replace the DMK and deliver good governance. “This is Modi’s guarantee,” he added.

The DMK and its allies were keen on promoting their own interests, unmindful of the need to take development to the nook and corner of the State. “For instance, the father [Chief Minister M.K. Stalin] is anxious to promote his son as the next political heir,” but the BJP would protect the interests of your [people’s] children,” he said.

Mr. Modi said the BJP had made a Dalit functionary from Tamil Nadu (L. Murugan) the Union Minister. He could not win in an election from Tamil Nadu; but, in a gesture of affection towards the people of Tamil Nadu, the party sent him to the Rajya Sabha from the Hindi heartland (Madhya Pradesh), and “he is serving the country efficiently”, he said. The BJP’s 10-year rule raised the country’s image among world leaders, he said.

Indian Air Force Group Captain Abinandan Varthaman was held captive for about 60 hours by Pakistan, but he was freed unharmed. Likewise, eight former Indian naval officers were awarded death penalty in Qatar, but the Union government got them released. He also touched on the diplomatic relations with Sri Lanka, explaining how India secured the release of five fishermen.

The Prime Minister said the BJP would work with the sole aim of developing Tamil Nadu and urged the people to give the BJP a hands-down victory in all the Lok Sabha seats in the coming election. “I promise I will return more to you. Trust my words,” he said.

During the last two days of his tour in Tamil Nadu, he was able to observe that the people from different walks of life came closer to the BJP, in a sign that the other parties (DMK) did nothing tangible, but only enriched themselves, he said.

‘New infrastructure’

The Prime Minister said that despite the DMK rule, the Union government had brought new infrastructure to the State. The Tirunelveli-Chennai Vande Bharat Express was a classic example, he said. Virudhunagar district had been earmarked for development of a PM-MITRA Textile Park. Many more southern districts, including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, and Virudhunagar, which had not witnessed any substantial progress would have world-class infrastructure soon, he added.

The country was inching closer to many developed nations in many areas, including renewable energy. In the next five years, he wished to see India Bharat among the top three nations. Hence, Tamil Nadu should not be lagging behind any more and join the mainstream development, he said.

The BJP had a comprehensive plan for the country for the next five years and Tamil Nadu is on the list for a massive changeover. The party would cross the 400-mark in the Lok Sabha election with the support from the electorate here, Mr. Modi said.

Thanking BJP workers and members of the public for their support to his ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ yatra taken out in all 234 Assembly constituencies, Mr. Annamalai said the next 60 days would be crucial for all the right-thinking people. “I want each one of you to work hard and strengthen the hands of our Prime Minister,” he said.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan said that when the BJP took out the ‘Vel’ yatra, the party won four seats in the Assembly. With the completion of Mr. Annamalai’s yatra, the party should romp home with 40 seats, he added.

BJP MLA and senior leader Nainar Nagendran welcomed the gathering.