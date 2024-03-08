GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Time has come for a Central govt. that respects States: Stalin

March 08, 2024 12:21 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday said that the DMK’s Dravidian Model government could implement more welfare measures only if there was a Central government that respected State governments.

“The time is ripe for it [such a government] and we need your support. Explain to your friends and family the achievements of the DMK’s Dravidian Model government. If we want to extend the achievements of Tamil Nadu to other parts of the country, you should make a good decision in the Lok Sabha election,” he said at a meeting organised on behalf of ‘Anita Achievers Academy’ instituted in the memory of Anita, who died by suicide after failing to get admission in a medical college.

Mr. Stalin also extended his greetings for Women’s Day and said that the DMK government was implementing schemes such as free bus ride, ₹1,000 assistance to girls who completed their school education in government schools, and ₹1,000 every month to women heads of families under the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam.

“I, Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, take pride in the achievements of women, and Tamil Nadu, through these schemes. We have been implementing a lot of schemes for the development of the State without the Centre’s support,” he added. He further said that he was happy to participate in events organised by Anita Achievers Academy. “Members of the oppressed community face hurdles when they strive hard to achieve their goals. We have to overcome those hurdles...”

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

