Time extended for providing feedback on RR policy

24 October 2021 01:24 IST

The Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) has extended the time provided to the public to send feedback on the draft Resettlement and Rehabilitation (RR) Policy by a week to November 3.

TNUHDB, which released the English version of the draft on its website on October 12, 2021, had initially provided two weeks time to send feedback. The Tamil version was released four days later.

The extension followed appeals from civil society organisations, which argued that the time was insufficient to take the draft policy to the communities vulnerable to resettlement to hear their feedback. Requests were also made to TNUHDB to organise public consultation in different districts.

A release by TNUHDB said that the feedback can be provided either through an online form hosted on its website or sent to Community Development Officer, 5, Kamarajar Salai, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, Chennai - 5.