TIIC to conduct special campaign for MSMEs in Villupuram from August 19

Published - August 15, 2024 12:09 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) will conduct a special business campaign for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in Villupuram from August 19 to September 6.

Presentations on the special features of various schemes of TIIC, New Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS) and Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme (AABCS) will be made during the campaign.

Loan application submitted during the campaign will be extended to 50% discount on the investigation fees. Existing and new entrepreneurs are requested to take advantage of the opportunity and approach TIIC with business plans and avail loan and investment subsidies/ interest subvention grants from Central and State governments.

The campaign will be held at TIIC’s Villupuram Branch Office at Ranganathan Street, a press release said.

