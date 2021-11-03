TIIC, SIDM, CII sign agreement to facilitate defence manufacturing in MSMEs

CHENNAI

03 November 2021 01:25 IST

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Tuesday between the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited (TIIC) Limited, the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) to proactively catalyse and facilitate defence manufacturing in the MSME sector. The MoU was signed in the presence of Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu. Through this partnership, in the first phase ‘Champion MSME Industries’ in each of the five nodes of the Tamil Nadu Defence Corridor in Chennai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Salem and Hosur will be identified. They will be enabled with guidance and support for enhancing their managerial and technical capabilities to meet the demands of the defence sector, an official release said.

“The partnership intended to address the needs of the MSME sector in meeting the defence indigenisation and manufacturing requirements, skillset development, infrastructure buildup and investment promotion in defence manufacturing ecosystem in the State,” it said.

TIIC chairman and managing director Hans Raj Verma, Industries Secretary N. Muruganandam, Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. chairman and managing director Pankaj Kumar Bansal, President of SIDM and Senior Executive Vice-President for L&T's Defence Business Jayant D Patil, Chairman, CII - Tamilnadu State Council S. Chandrakumar, Director General of SIDM Sunil K Misra, CII's Southern Regional Director N.M.P Jeyesh and CII – Tamilnadu Director & Head S. Kannan were present.

