Tighter restrictions to contain COVID-19 in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI

17 August 2021 01:24 IST

Shops, hotels allowed to function between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. till Aug. 25

The Tiruvannamalai district administration has tightened the lockdown with more restrictions on functioning of shops and hotels in the temple town and adjoining big areas such as Kattampoondi from Monday. The new restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19 will be in force till August 25.

While all shops can function only between 6 a.m and 5 p.m., Hotels and tea shops can operate up to 5 p.m in the town but can provide parcel services till 9 p.m. Only 50% of patrons would be allowed in restaurants and tea shops. Only those who have been fully vaccinated among the staff can report to work.

Those not wearing masks and violating physical distancing norms in public places would be penalised. Only 50% occupancy allowed in government buses.

On Monday, District Collector B. Murugesh reviewed the compliance of the new restrictions by residents and traders. The restrictions were imposed after a consultation meeting at the District Collectorate last Saturday with various stakeholders, including vegetable traders, hawkers, flower vendors’ associations, hotel associations, revenue, police and health officials.

The Tiruvannamalai municipality has 39 wards covering key areas such as Pallavan Nagar, Thenimalai, Samuthivam Kalani and Ajish Colony with a population of around 8 lakh. The easing of lockdown restrictions since July 11 had increased the flow of traffic in the town on arterial roads like Tiruvannamalai Road, Vellore-Thoothukudi High Road, Perumpakkam Road, Polur Road and Avalurpettai Road. In fact, most of these key routes connect the hillock temple to adjoining districts such as Vellore, Tirupattur and Villupuram.

Spike in cases

Municipal officials said that crowds in such public places, especially in the evening hours, had slowly increased the COVID-19 infection with around 50 cases on an average being reported daily from the district since last week.

Apart from creating awareness among the public, the municipality organises door-to-door checks on symptoms of the SARS CoV-2 infection. Fever camps are being held every day. “We also conduct surprise checks in hotels and commercial establishments to ensure 100% compliance with the COVID-19 norms. Fines have been imposed in case of violations,” said R. Chandra, Commissioner, Tiruvannamalai Municipality.