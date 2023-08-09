HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiger tranquilised, caged near Pechipparai dam

August 09, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Department sources say the 10-year-old male tiger is suffering from ailments.

Forest Department sources say the 10-year-old male tiger is suffering from ailments.

A tiger that had been causing panic among the workers of Arasu Rubber Corporation in Ceylon Colony near the Pechipparai dam for the past fifteen days has been caged successfully.

After cattle were hunted down by a predator near the dam, the workers of Arasu Rubber Corporation claimed that it was a tiger, and appealed to the Forest Department to cage the animal. Subsequently, two cages containing bait were kept in the area, and forest staff, armed with drones, were deployed to track the animal. As the authorities couldn’t capture the animal even after 15 days, the operation was suspended.

The predator then killed four goats at Paththukaani Nooraamvayal near Pechipparai, triggering panic yet again. A team led by District Forest Officer Ilaiyaraja visited the spot, and efforts to either cage or tranquilise the animal resumed. Along with the local forest personnel, a special team from Mudumalai was also deployed in the area. Three more cages were set up, and cameras were installed to track the animal.

Against this backdrop, forest veterinarian Manoharan tranquilised the tiger at Paththukaani near the Pechipparai dam on Wednesday when it was resting near a stream. Later, it was taken to the Zero Point of the dam.

 “It is a 10-year-old male tiger, which is apparently suffering from some ailments. We are examining the tranquilised tiger,” sources in the Forest Department said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.