Tiger MDT23 captured after 22-day-long search

MDT-23 being caged after it was captured on October 15, 2021.

UDHAGAMANDALAM:

15 October 2021 15:25 IST

After a massive 22-day-long operation by the forest department, tiger MDT23, believed to have been responsible for the deaths of two herders in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) and Gudalur, was tranquilised by the forest department on Friday.

The tiger was seen along the Masinagudi to Theppakadu Road on Thursday night, and was tracked to Moyar and Singara on Friday morning.

Forest department officials said that the animal had been tranquilised by forest department veterinarians.

The Madras High Court, while passing interim orders on a PIL petition last week, praying for a direction to the Forest Department to ensure that the tiger is captured alive and no steps were taken to put it to sleep, or otherwise kill it, had asked the officials to ensure that the least number of persons entered the forest for its capture, while stressing the need to respect its right to roam free in the wild.