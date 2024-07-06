Tiger cub found abandoned in 2021 to be translocated to Vandalur zoo, PCCF-cum-CWC tells Madras High Court

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden has informed the Madras High Court that a tiger cub code named ANM-T56, found abandoned in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) in September 2021, cannot be let into the wild now due to prolonged captivity and hence it had been decided to translocate it to the Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur in Chennai.

In a counter affidavit filed before a Division Bench of Justices N. Sathish Kumar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, the PCCF-cum-CWC Srinivas Ramachandra Reddy said the cub was around nine months old when it was found seriously injured, abandoned and roaming in Mudis area of Manambolly Range of Pollachi Division in ATR on September 28, 2021.

The cub was captured and transported to Rottikadai Animal Rescue Centre at Valparai Range. After treatment for its injuries, the cub was shifted to a 10,000 sq.ft., enclosure specifically designed in a natural environment at Manthirimattam of Manambolly Range of ATR. At the time of rescue, a radiography examination detected a mild fracture on its right upper canine.

Subsequently, during a regular medical inspection in September 2022, the veterinarians found that the canine had fallen off. Immediately, a dental surgery was carried out and it was released back into the enclosure after the veterinarians opined it to have recovered completely. The tiger was being monitored only through closed circuit television cameras and without human intervention, the officer said.

“Only one caretaker is allowed near the enclosure for cleaning purposes and he is covered in camouflage dress and masks... The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has provided 13 live prey (11 wild boars and two deer) as on date and frequency of introduction of live prey is also being increased to fulfil the National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines,” the counter affidavit read.

Though all efforts were taken to send the tiger back into the wild, it could not be done because of the ailments suffered by it. Consequently, the animal had spent half its life in closed squeeze/treatment cages and in the customised rearing enclosure of 10,000 sq.ft. Such cubs raised in captivity often lack essential survival skill such as hunting, finding water sources, avoiding predators and establishing territory.

The cubs in the wild usually learn these skills from their mother or other tigers. On the other hand, cubs raised in captivity get habituated to humans. Therefore, a high powered committee chaired by PCCF (Project Tiger) Rakesh Kumar Dogra had studied ANM-T56 thoroughly and concluded that it would not be advisable to release it in the wild now.

Hence, Mr. Reddy informed the court of having passed orders on July 3 this year to stop all rewilding efforts and translocate the tiger to the Arignar Anna Zoological Park for ensuring a good quality of life to the animal. The counter affidavit was filed in response to a petition filed by animal activist S. Muralidharan seeking a direction to the Forest Department to continue to raise the tiger in captivity.