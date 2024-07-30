Tiger conservation: State proves a safe home for these big cats despite several challenges

International Tigers Day has just passed by. In Tamil Nadu, the tigers have found a new home, as the Nilgiris landscape, which has the largest tiger population in the world; and the contiguous forests between Kerala and Tamil Nadu in Periyar – Megamalai cluster and Anamalai – Parambikulam complex, help the big cats thrive here.

As many as 306 tigers were recorded in Tamil Nadu in the nation-wide census by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for 2022. This figure was an increase from the 264 big cats found in the 2018 survey. In fact, there has been a four-fold increase in the tiger numbers here over the past two decades.

The conservation of tigers in India can be divided into two phases. The first phase, starting in the 1970s, involved the enactment of the Wildlife Protection Act and the establishment of protected areas. The second phase began in 2005-2006, with the government adopting a landscape-level approach and implementing strict monitoring for tiger conservation.

The cycles of tiger monitoring have resulted in major changes in policy and tiger population management. These include the designation and notification of inviolate critical core and buffer areas of tiger reserves, identification and declaration of new reserves, recognition of tiger landscapes and the importance of corridors.

The protected areas within the Western Ghats are some of the most biodiverse in the country. In 2018, the tiger population was estimated at 981. In 2022, 824 unique tigers were recorded, indicating a decline in some regions and stability in well-protected tiger reserves.

Major conservation issues

There are two major conservation issues in the Nilgiris landscape as well as rest of Tamil Nadu. The rise of development has led to an increasing overlap between wildlife and humans, leading to conflicts; and the spread of invasive species that has to be contained to safeguard the indigenous flora and the ecosystem as a whole.

While the Nilgiri cluster is home to the world’s largest tiger population, recent data shows a decrease in tiger occupancy throughout the Western Ghats. While tiger populations within the protected areas have either remained stable or increased, tiger occupancy outside of these regions has significantly decreased.

Beyond the protected area border of Anamalai - Parambikulam complex, a decrease in tiger occupancy was observed. Although tiger populations in the Periyar landscape have remained stable, tiger occupancy outside of Periyar has decreased. While tiger had reportedly gone locally extinct in Srivilliputhur and Kanniyakumari, the forest department vehemently denied it as the results were based on camera traps. There were a few to occasional direct sightings and some indirect evidence of tiger presence in both areas, forest officials clarified.

The good news is all the five tiger reserves in Tamil Nadu performed well in terms of management effectiveness, according to the fifth cycle summary report released by the National Tiger Conservation Authority last year. Anamalai Tiger Reserve and the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve were found to be excellent reserves in Management Effectiveness Evaluation – 2022 rating.

Both the reserves scored above 90% in the assessment done by the NTCA and Wildlife Institute of India. While the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve were categorised as very good reserves, the newly formed Srivilliputhur – Megamalai Tiger Reserve was classified as a good reserve with a 60.94% score.

The connectivity of protected areas, along the Western Ghats, are some of the best in the country. But the increasing human footprint and development have led to an increase in the interface between humans and wildlife. While wildlife in the human-dominated landscape is a cultural part of the Western Ghats, there is increasing tension between humans and megaherbivores and carnivores. There is utmost need to address this issue if we are to retain one of the world’s biodiversity hotspots, according to the status report of the tigers by the NTCA.

Tiger deaths

There were 10 tiger deaths that occurred between August 16 and September 19 in 2023 at five locations — two within the MTR and three in the Nilgiris forest division. After a field investigation, the NTCA team reported that it was not alarming. The increase in the number of tigers in the Western Ghats and the spillover of their population from Mudumalai and Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserves (MTR and STR) into the Nilgiris forest division is exposing them to higher chances of natural and unnatural causes of mortality, it said. The NTCA suggested increased monitoring of the tiger population in the landscape, establishing better networks of informants and investigating tiger sightings across human-dominated landscapes.

The other major concern is the spread of invasive species in large tracts of protected areas. It is necessary to contain this spread, to ensure the survival of native flora and subsequently reduce the impact it has on flora, fauna, soil and habitat as a whole. According to forest officials here, the removal of invasives is a long, tedious and continuous process that will keep going on for years.

In another heart-breaking story for tiger lovers, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department aborted its first ever attempt to re-wild a rescued tiger early this month. The tiger was rescued as a nine-month-old cub from a tea estate near Valparai in September 2021.

It was kept in an open enclosure of 10,000 sq.ft but had to be shifted to Vandalur Zoo as it would not be advisable to release it into the wild for various reasons.

