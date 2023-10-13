TIDCO invites EOI for allotment of industrial plots at Karani village

October 13, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) has invited expression of interest (EOI) for allotment of industrial plots at the proposed industrial park at Karani village in Gummidipoondi taluk of Tiruvallur district.

TIDCO intends to allot industrial plots on long-term lease basis to industrial units involved in engineering and service sectors. While the focus of this industrial park is on strategic electronics, drones, urban air mobility etc, TIDCO is keen to support the land needs of other high-tech industries as well. The land shall be transferred on lease for a period of 99 years. The upfront lease rental for plots has not been worked out yet. However, the lease fees could be about ₹95 lakh per acre (tentative).

Investors in the Karani Strategic Electronics and Drones park will be eligible for incentives under the Tamil Nadu Aerospace and Defence Industrial Policy 2022, including capital subsidies for developing Aerospace and Defence Industrial parks, capital subsidies for A&D Industries, anchor unit subsidies, skill development subsidies, certification subsidies, electricity tax subsidies, and stamp duty subsidies.

The 250-acre land parcel at Karani is close to the Chennai-Kolkatta national highway and around 30 kilometres from Chennai city. This site is also in proximity to the proposed test centres for Electro Optics, Electronic Warfare and Unmanned Aerial Systems being established in collaboration with Ministry of Defence and Defence Public Sector Units.

The electronics manufacturing hubs in the Sriperumbudur region have been in the forefront of the growth of the electronics manufacturing resulting in Tamil Nadu becoming the leading exporter of Electronics in the country.

According to TIDCO, Karani, is poised to become the next epicenter of this sector. The global strategic electronics sector is on the cusp of significant growth, with a projected expansion from ₹13,87,100 crore (USD 166.7 billion) in 2023 to ₹17,74,100 crore (USD 213.2 billion) by 2028, boasting a CAGR of 5.1%.

