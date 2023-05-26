TIDCO calls for consultants to prepare feasibility report for Aerospace Industrial Park at Sulur

May 26, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has floated a Request for Proposal (RFP) for selecting a consultant for preparation of techno economic feasibility report for setting up Aerospace Industrial Park at Sulur in Coimbatore. TIDCO has identified a land parcel at Sulur, Coimbatore measuring about 200 acres for this project. The total land consists of four villages — Appannaikenpatty, Kadambadi and Kangayampalayam in Coimbatore and Paruvai in Tiruppur.

TIDCO in the RFP mentioned that the selected consultant shall carry out an analysis of the identified site and its surroundings. The consultant shall develop profile of site, including physical area, location, approach, connectivity and demographic and socio-economic profile of surrounding areas. The selected consultant will have to undertake necessary surveys to prepare an Environment Impact Assessment Report (EIA) and Social Impact Assessment (SIA). The consultant shall prepare a conceptual framework for the development of the aerospace industrial park along with the required sub domains, like MRO, aircraft assembly etc.

The intended outcome of the creation of aerospace park at Sulur is to host major Aviation and Defence (A & D) OEMs along with their sub-tier partners enabling them to set up their manufacturing facilities which can cater to the Indian A&D market and serve as an export hub. Key sectors which are envisaged for this aerospace industrial park are: Airframe MRO, Aero Engine MRO, Airplane assembly among others.