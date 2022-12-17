TIDCO bets big on aviation and defence related projects

December 17, 2022 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - Chennai

TIDCO is preparing the standard operating procedure to promote helicopter services in the State, which will also create jobs. It is setting up a flying training organisation, said Mr. Krishnamoorthy.

He said, “The team has identified airstrips across the State which can be developed to create world-class flying training organisations that will be a huge boost to the skilling industry.” To support the micro, small and medium enterprises and start-ups engaged in UAV manufacturing, TIDCO is establishing a UAV-focussed aerospace and defence park and a UAV testing centre in line with the Union government’s Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme.

TIDCO is also establishing Common Facilities Centres (CFCs) which will have state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment which are not economically viable for small industries. A Common Engineering Facilities Centre, costing ₹450 crore, and a CFC for the foundry industry are being set up in Coimbatore, he said.

Mr. Krishnamoorthy said TIDCO is establishing Common Testing Centres like Electronics Warfare Testing Centres, Electro Optics Testing Centres in line with Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS) by GoI and integrated test facility for EMI/ EMC and Communication systems under the EMC 2.0 scheme by MEITY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology). “These facilities will create a common testing platform which enables MSMEs and other industries to utilize the state-of-the-art testing facilities in electronics domain,” he said.