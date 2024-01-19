TIDCO announces e-auction of developed vacant plots in Fintech city

January 19, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) has announced the e-auction of developed vacant plots in Fintech City, located in Nandambakkam, Chennai. The auction is for two adjacent land parcels, totalling 3 acres, in the master-planned development of Fintech City’s south phase. The land is proposed to be used for development of BFSI/Fintech-related GCCs.

Fintech City, spanning 111.4 acres, represents a strategic investment of ₹12,000 crore, aiming to create 150,000 jobs upon full operation. With its mix of residential, commercial, and hospitality developments, including a convention and hotel complex, and a central park, this greenfield city is a hub of modern infrastructure and immense possibilities.

TIDCO has invited BFSI and Fintech companies, GCCs and real estate developers (end usage for BFSI/Fintech companies) to participate in this e-auction. The plots on offer, S15 and S16, each 1.5 acres, are part of a multiple-use zone suitable for office, residential, and hospitality developments, with no further reclassification required. The land is encumbrance-free, with a 99-year lease period, and all clearances will be processed through a single-window system.

“This presents a unique and unparalleled opportunity for BFSI and Fintech companies to acquire and operate from prime real estate in Chennai. The chance to secure such premium locations for their offices is rare within the city. Fintech City is designed to offer exceptional connectivity, with proximity to both a metro station and the airport, complemented by a robust and well-planned social infrastructure,” said Sandeep Nanduri, Managing Director of TIDCO.

