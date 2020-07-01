Ticket refund at Puducherry railway station

The reservation counter at Puducherry railway station will accept from July 1 full refund claims for trains cancelled between July 1 and August 12 on account of COVID-19 under a staggered schedule.
As per Railway Board directive, all tickets booked for the regular time tabled trains for journey dates may be cancelled and full refunds generated.
The counter working hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The reservation counters on all Sundays in the month of July are closed.
Cancellations for ticket dates from July 1 to July 15 will be accepted from Wednesday, for dates from July 16 to 31 from July 6 and from August 1 to 12 (and leftover tickets) from July 16, a press note said.
All COVID-19 precautions should be strictly enforced at the counters. Social distancing norms should be ensured in queues and between queues. No persons will be allowed at the PRS Counters without wearing the masks, the press note said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath