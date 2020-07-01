Ticket refund at Puducherry railway station

The reservation counter at Puducherry railway station will accept from July 1 full refund claims for trains cancelled between July 1 and August 12 on account of COVID-19 under a staggered schedule.

As per Railway Board directive, all tickets booked for the regular time tabled trains for journey dates may be cancelled and full refunds generated.

The counter working hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The reservation counters on all Sundays in the month of July are closed.

Cancellations for ticket dates from July 1 to July 15 will be accepted from Wednesday, for dates from July 16 to 31 from July 6 and from August 1 to 12 (and leftover tickets) from July 16, a press note said.

All COVID-19 precautions should be strictly enforced at the counters. Social distancing norms should be ensured in queues and between queues. No persons will be allowed at the PRS Counters without wearing the masks, the press note said.