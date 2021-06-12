Thunderstorms set to continue in a few districts of Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

12 June 2021 23:30 IST

Light rain recorded in several areas of Coimbatore and the Nilgiris districts

Thunderstorm activity will continue in one or two districts of Western Ghats, Kanniyakumari and other interior districts till June 16. Dry weather will largely prevail over other parts of the State and rains would take a break for the next few days, according to the Meteorological Department

As southwest monsoon becomes active over the west coast, influenced by the low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal, there are less chances for convective activity and thunderstorms over most parts of the State, including the coast, said officials.

Thunderstorms with light to moderate rains may mainly be concentrated around a few districts. In 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. Saturday, Sholayar in Coimbatore district recorded 2 cm rainfall. Places like Chinnakalar and Valparai in Coimbatore district, and Avalanche and Devala in the Nilgiris district registered 1 cm of rainfall each.

On Saturday evening, some parts of Chennai enjoyed light, sporadic showers. The weather stations in Nungambakkam and Ennore recorded light rain and the maximum temperature in the city remained close to normal at 37.9 degree Celsius for the day. Officials of the Meteorological Department said that a similar weather pattern of cloudy sky and light showers may continue on Sunday. The maximum temperature may be around 37 degree Celsius.

N. Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said whenever the monsoon current is strong and impacting other regions, rains would largely decrease over Tamil Nadu.

If the low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal weakens, easterly winds would begin to prevail and convective activity may revive particularly in coastal areas and trigger rains, he said.

The total rainfall over the State so far during this southwest monsoon has been 43% excess than the average of 2.4 cm since June 1.