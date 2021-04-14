Thunderstorms set to roll through interior, western ghats districts

Trough moving towards Arabian sea have brought easterly winds, says IMD

Thunderstorms are set to roll through the western ghats districts, south and north interior parts of the State till the weekend. One or two places in a few districts may experience heavy rain from Tamil New Year’s day on Wednesday, according to Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

This would bring in much-needed respite to many areas that were reeling under oppressive heat until a few days ago. The RMC has forecast a gradual increase in rainfall activity that would cover many places in interior Tamil Nadu.

Officials of the Meteorological Department noted that a trough moving towards Arabian sea brought easterly winds into the region and convective activity also propelled thunderstorms in interior parts. On Tamil New Year day, thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall may occur at a few places over western ghats districts, south and north interior Tamil Nadu. Gusty winds with speed reaching up to 30-40 km per hour may also prevail in one or two places.

A few districts, including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni and Dindigul, have chances of heavy rainfall in one or two places on Wednesday.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said thunderstorms may cover more areas by Thursday with fairly widespread rainfall. Four more districts — Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Tirupattur — may receive isolated heavy rain.

The trough moving westwards brought easterly winds and moisture incursion also influenced convective activity in interior areas. The weather system would have an impact on a larger area, he said. However, coastal areas like Chennai may have to wait for some more days for pre-monsoon showers. Cloud cover may help day temperatures stay close to a normal of 35 degree Celsius till Thursday, he added.

On Tuesday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded an average of 34.4 degree Celsius and 35.5 degree Celsius respectively. A few places in neighbouring Kancheepuram district received sharp spells of rain due to convective activity. During the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 p.m. on Monday, Virudhunagar received the highest amount of 6 cm of rainfall. Many other places, including Nilgiris, Kanniyakumari and Dindigul too experienced light rain.

Officials noted thunderstorms may be limited to isolated places over western ghats districts and interior districts on April 16 and April 17. Mercury levels may spike again around April 19 as hot, dry westerlies are expected to set in.