Thunderstorms may continue over western ghats, northwest districts

Taking a plunge: Kathirampatti check dam in Erode received surplus water due to heavy rain. M. GOVARTHAN

CHENNAI

21 April 2021 01:31 IST

‘A north-south trough triggered the activity’

The Meteorological Department has forecast that thunderstorms are likely to continue over Western Ghats districts and northwest parts of the State till Saturday.

A north-south trough running up to interior Tamil Nadu across Vidarbha between 0.9 km and 1.5 km above mean sea level triggered thunderstorm activity over parts of the State.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, Pechiparai, Perunchani dam and Puthan dam in Kanniyakumari district received 7 cm of rain, the highest amount in a single day.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said there would be scattered rain on Wednesday in various districts, including Salem, Tiruchi, Erode, Madurai and Krishnagiri. One or two places in the Western Ghats districts have a chance of thunderstorms with heavy rain, owing to the wind instabilities.

However, thunderstorms may cover a lesser area from April 22 and would be limited to the Western Ghats districts. Dry weather may prevail over other parts of the State and Puducherry, and residents may feel sultry weather as humidity levels may be around 50%-80%.

Hot weather

Day temperatures had breached 40 degrees in some districts, including Kancheepuram, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai, on Monday.

On Tuesday, southerly and south-easterly winds that prevailed during the most part of the day helped in bringing down the soaring day temperature. Tiruchi and Vellore recorded the highest day temperature of 39 degree Celsius.

The weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam registered 35.5 degree Celsius and 37.4 degree Celsius. Residents may have felt uncomfortable weather as the humidity level was at 79%.

Officials noted that thunderstorms would occur due to convective activity, which was seasonal.

The change in wind pattern and dry weather also influenced peaking temperature.