Thunderstorm with rains to continue in Chennai for next three hours

07 November 2021 14:34 IST

Some parts of Chennai may receive thunderstorms with moderate rain in the next three hours.

Chennai rain live updates | Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin inspects flooded

Meteorological department has said that Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram,Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal too will receive moderate rains with thunderstorm in the next three hours.

In the next 24 hours, some parts of the city are likely to get thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rainfall. A few places in Chennai may get extremely heavy rainfall too; while the maximum temperature in the city will be around 27 degree Celsius, the minimum will be around 24 degree Celsius.

A low pressure area may be formed over South East Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood around November 9, due the influence of a cyclonic circulation that lies over South East Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean extending upto 4.5 km above mean sea level, the department has said. This may become pronounced and move towards the north Tamil Nadu coast in the next 48 hours.

“Thunderstorms with heavy rain are also likely to occur at isolated places over Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Karur, Tiruchirapalli, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Kallakurichi and Salem districts,” the department has said.