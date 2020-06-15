Throwing norms to the winds, people gather at Manimuktha dam to celebrate fishing festival

KALLAKURICHI

Kallakurichi Collector says cases booked against violators

All the norms relating to physical distancing went for a toss in Kallakurichi district with around 1,500 people getting into the Manimuktha dam to participate in the annual fishing festival on Sunday.

A shocking scenario unfolded with people congregating in large numbers in areas downstream of the dam. The videos of the celebration have gone viral.

It was a free for all situation as locals from Agara Kottakalam, Vaaniyanthal, Ranganathapuram, Siruvangur and Soolankurichi participated in this fishing festival not even bothering about the lockdown orders in force or maintaining physical distance from each other or wearing masks.

Sources said the traditional fishing festival is celebrated every year. As per custom, a large number of fishlings are released into the water spread of the dam following copious rains.

The fishes are caught and cooked by the villagers after they reach a considerable stage of growth. Accordingly, an announcement was made about the festival at around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

In keeping with the tradition, people from villages surrounding the dam gathered with nets, cloth and hooks to catch fish.

Although the police warned the locals against violating the prohibitory orders and venturing into the dam, the villagers threw all norms to the winds and went ahead with the festival.

When contacted, Kallakurichi Collector Kiran Gurrala said that cases had been booked against the locals for violation of prohibitory orders.

“In spite of repeated warnings, the public show scant regard to the norms related to physical distancing.

The district administration has planned to conduct an extensive awareness campaign, especially relating to the annual fishing festival, among the locals to prevent recurrence of such incidents,” he said.