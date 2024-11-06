“Through Naan Mudhalvan initiative we are nurturing leaders who are ready to shine on the global stage” : Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said through his pet project “Naan Mudhalvan” scheme, the state government is nurturing leaders who are ready to shine on the global stage.

He was reacting to social media posts appreciating the success of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme.

“As the Chief Minister and a proud parent from Tamil Nadu, my heart fills with pride to see our youth recognized for their brilliance.,” Mr. Stalin said in a social media post.

Through the Naan Mudhalvan initiative, a project close to my heart, we are nurturing leaders who are ready to shine on the global stage, he said.

“Our youth stand tall, declaring to the world, “We are here, ready to conquer and lead,” Mr. Stalin said.