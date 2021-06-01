Three youth arrested under POCSO

The city police on Monday arrested three youth who were allegedly involved in cheating and raping minor girls. The incidents were reported from three different places.

Police said a couple living in Anna Nagar police district were shocked when their 16-year-old daughter who went to sleep, had gone missing from the bedroom the next day. On a complaint, All Women Police, Thirumangalam Police, took up investigation. The CCTV footage showed the girl leaving the house with an unknown person.

Police traced the youth identified as S. Sathish, 21, of Alanganallur, Madurai district, and also rescued the girl. The investigation revealed that he was introduced to her over an online game portal 'Free Fire' and had a chat with the girl. He lured her by his sweet talk and promising to marry, he took her to his place where he sexually assaulted the girl. He was arrested by the police under POCSO.

All Women Police, Washermenpet, arrested a 19-year-old youth who was identified as S. Gnanavel, 19, of Chengalpattu district, for raping a 16-year-old girl from Korukkupet. The girl went missing from her home on April 14 and her parents lodged a complaint with the police. The accused was caught with a knife by the police while they were conducting routine vehicle checks on Sunday night. He had tied a thali to the girl and raped her.

Meanwhile, All Women Police, Tiruvottiyur, on Monday arrested M.Murugesan, 21, of Melakottaiyur. He took a 17-year-old girl from Washermenpet and raped her after illegally marrying her.