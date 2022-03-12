Three youth arrested for financier’s murder

Dindigul police crack case within 24 hours

Three youth have been arrested in connection with the mysterious death of a 45-year-old man here on Friday night.

A financier, Balasubramanian, 45, of Nathapatti was running a photo studio at Vedasandur. On Friday, he informed his wife that he would be attending a meeting followed by dinner. However, when he never returned home and his mobile phone was not reachable, his wife and others began a search.

In the early hours, the family members spotted Balasubramanian’s body near their farm house. Shocked, they alerted the police. Vedasandur DSP Mahesh and fingerprint experts visited the scene of crime.

The police officials interrogated a few suspects and zeroed-in on three youth. Based on their alleged confession, they claimed to have solved the crime.

According to police, Vimalraj son of Thangaraj of Kulipatti was allegedly having an affair with Balasubramanian’s daughter. Annoyed, the financier warned the youth and urged him to severe his relations with her. He also took away the mobile phone from his daughter, who was studying in a school in neighbouring Karur district.

When Vimalraj discussed the issue with his friend Saravanan, 21, the latter reportedly introduced him to Ajit, 23, who is said to have suggested that Balasubramanian be ‘eliminated’ in such a way that the police would not have a clue to the cause of death.

Vimalraj and Saravanan closely monitored Balasubramanian’s movements over the last two days. When he came to his farm house, the two sprinkled chilly powder on Balasubramanian, who fell from his two-wheeler. The two youth then attacked him with a steel rod. Later, they doused him with petrol and set him afire. The intention of the youth was to mislead the police that he died due to explosion of the fuel tank, police said.

Vedasandur police, who registered a case of suspicious death initially, altered it to murder, among other criminal provisions.

Solving the mystery shrouded behind the grave crime within 24 hours was commendable, Superintendent of Police V.R. Srinivasan said.