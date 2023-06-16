ADVERTISEMENT

Three years jail for T.N. ex-Special DGP Rajesh Das for sexually harassing woman IPS officer on duty

June 16, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Chief Judicial Magistrate M. Pushparani found Mr. Das guilty and sentenced him to undergo three years of Rigorous Imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹20,000.

The Hindu Bureau

Former Special DGP Rajesh Das appearing before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Villupuram on June 16, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

A local court in Villupuram on Friday, June 16, 2023 convicted Tamil Nadu ex-Special Director General of Police Rajesh Das in the case relating to the sexual harassment of a woman Superintendent of Police while on duty in February 2021.

The incident occurred when he and the officer were part of the security arrangements for the then Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, during an election campaign.

Chief Judicial Magistrate M. Pushparani found Mr. Das guilty and sentenced him to undergo three years of Rigorous Imprisonment under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and slapped a fine of ₹10,000. The court also sentenced him to three years of RI under section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman (Amendment) Act, 2002, and imposed a fine of ₹10,000. The sentences would run concurrently, Deputy Director of Prosecution Y. Amjad Ali said.

The CJM also found guilty the then Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police Kannan, who too was named in the FIR for stopping the woman police officer while she was proceeding to Chennai to lodge a complaint against Rajesh Das. The judge imposed a fine of ₹500 on him.

The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department filed a 400-page chargesheet against Mr. Das in July 2021 and the trial commenced in the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Villupuram in 2021. During the trial, over 70 witnesses were examined.

