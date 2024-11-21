Three-year-old spotted deer run over near Gudiyatham

A three-year-old male spotted deer was run over by a speeding vehicle at Paradarami village near Kalapadi Reserve Forest (RF), around 10 kms from Gudiyatham town in Vellore, on Gudiyatham - Chittoor Main Road on Thursday.

Thhe officials of the Forest Department said around 8.30 a.m, a few motorists on the stretch noticed the injured deer on the carriageway near the RF. Immediately, they alerted the Gudiyatham forest range office and local police.

A team of forest officials, including a veterinarian, reached the spot and rescued the animal. They gave first aid at the veterinary clinic in Thattimanapalli village, around three kms from the accident spot. However, the animal succumbed to injuries due to loss of blood. The deer was burnt after conducting a postmortem at the clinic.

“The spotted deer might have strayed into human habitation in search of food as the RF is surrounded by thriving farming villages where paddy, corn and vegetables were cultivated,” R. Vinoba, forest range officer (Gudiyatham) told The Hindu.

The Forest officials said that Kalapadi RF, spread over 2,000 hectares, is a continuous tract of forests that are connected to Kaundinya Wildlife Sanctuary in Chittoor (A.P). The entire tract of forests from the sanctuary is also an elephant corridor. The RF has more than 6,500 spotted deer.

The officials said that despite the onset of the northeast monsoon, the region is witnessing high mist till early morning. Motorists, including lorries and trucks, on the route might not have noticed wild animals that would have crossed the stretch. Farming villages like Thattimanapalli and Paradarami are located near lakes where a large number of spotted deer were identified by forest patrol teams. These areas are located on the fringe of the RF in Gudiyatham taluk.

Residents, who are mostly farmers and wage labourers, were sensitised by forest officials to save wild species from stray dogs and poaching and advised them to alert forest officials.