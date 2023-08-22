HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three-year-boy drowns in a pond near Arakkonam

August 22, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
The child who drowned.

The child who drowned.

A three-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Senthamangalam village near Arakkonam in Ranipet on Tuesday. 

Police said that C. Gowri, 30, a daily wage labourer, was taking care of her four children after her husband K. Chandran, 35, died a few years ago. On Tuesday, she left her youngest son, Chandran, on the veranda of the house and was busy doing chores. After some time, Gowri noticed that he was missing. She searched for him but was unable to locate him.

Based on an alert from her, Nemili police and firefighters from Arakkonam reached the spot and searched for the boy. They retrieved his body from the pond behind the house. The incident happened around 2 p.m. The body was sent to Government Taluk Hospital in Arakkonam for a postmortem. A case has been filed. Further investigation is on, police said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.