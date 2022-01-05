Four workers killed in blast at fireworks unit near Sattur

This is the second fireworks accident in Virudhunagar district this year

Four workers were killed and two others sustained grievous injuries in a blast reported at Sri Solai Fireworks unit near Sattur under Ezhayirampannai police station limits on Wednesday morning.

The police have identified the deceased as A. Karuppasamy, 40, K. Senthil, 35, K. Kasi, 40, and S. Ayyammal, 48. While M. Muniyasami, 45, of Manjal Odaipatti, who sustained 60% burns, has been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, J. Saraswathi, 40, of Kombulingapuram has been admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital with fractures in her limbs.

An official said friction caused when the workers were handling chemicals led to the explosion at 7.20 a.m. The workers were involved in filling tubes with chemicals for making ‘bijili’ crackers.

The unit located in Panaiyadipatti has been given licence by the District Revenue Officer. The licence-holder, A. Poomari, had renewed it in 2020 and the unit has licence validity for manufacturing crackers till March 2022.

One working shed was completely razed in the impact of the explosion. Even before the officials could rush to the spot, the local people moved the victims to Sattur Government Hospital.

This is second fireworks unit accident reported in Virudhunagar district this year. Five workers were killed and seven others injured in the earlier accident reported at R.K.V.M. Fireworks unit near Watrap on January 1.