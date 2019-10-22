Three workers injured in fire at cracker unit in Sivakasi

Three employees of a fireworks unit suffered burn injuries in a fire reported under Maraneri police station limits on Tuesday afternoon.

The police identified the victims as G. Ganesan (38) of Thiruvengadapuram, Sudha (32) of Watrap and R. Muruga Saraswati (29) of Alangulam. Fire and Rescue Service personnel put out the flames.

The police said that friction while handling chemicals caused the fire in which Mr. Ganesan suffered 50% burns.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Madurai. The other two workers were admitted to a private hospital in Sivakasi.

The incident is being investigated by Maraneri police.