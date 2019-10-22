Tamil Nadu

Three workers injured in fire at cracker unit in Sivakasi

Photo for representation: A worker prepares gunpowder to make firecrackers at a factory.

Photo for representation: A worker prepares gunpowder to make firecrackers at a factory.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The police said that friction while handling chemicals caused the fire at the firecraker unit

Three employees of a fireworks unit suffered burn injuries in a fire reported under Maraneri police station limits on Tuesday afternoon.

The police identified the victims as G. Ganesan (38) of Thiruvengadapuram, Sudha (32) of Watrap and R. Muruga Saraswati (29) of Alangulam. Fire and Rescue Service personnel put out the flames.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Madurai.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Madurai. The other two workers were admitted to a private hospital in Sivakasi.

The incident is being investigated by Maraneri police.

