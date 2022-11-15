  1. EPaper
Three workers die in Karur due to asphyxiation inside septic tank

November 15, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated November 16, 2022 02:57 pm IST - KARUR:

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police E. Sundaravathanam inspecting the site, where three workers were killed in Karur on November 15, 2022. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three construction workers died allegedly due to asphyxiation when they entered into a newly built septic tank at a house that was under construction at Thoranakalpatti in Sukkaliyur on Tuesday.

According to sources, Mohanraj, 23, of Thanthonrimalai tried to remove the wooden supporting planks, which were used to construct a 10-foot septic tank, by entering into it. Since he did not return for long, other workers, P. Siva, 35, and Siva alias Rajesh, 45, also entered the tank.

As all three failed to return, their colleagues grew suspicious and informed the police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who rushed to the spot and rescued the workers, who were in an unconscious condition. They were subsequently rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

C. Thirumurugan, Station Officer, Fire and Rescue Services, Karur, said the victims had inhaled poisonous gas apparently formed in the fully covered septic tank.

E. Sundaravathanam, Superintendent of Police, Karur, inspected the spot and inquired about the accident. Thanthonrimalai police have registered a case and are investigating.

