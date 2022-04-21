Three workers asphyxiated in Madurai 

Three contract workers of Madurai Corporation died of asphyxiation while trying to fix an electric motor in an underground drainage pumping station at Nehru Nagar here on Thursday night.

Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, who rushed to the pumping station on Nehru Nagar Main Road, said that three contract workers were involved in the job of repairing the motor. “We believe that Sivakumar, 40, who got into the tank to fix the motor fell unconscious after he inhaled the poisonous gas at around 9 p.m. Subsequently the other two workers also fell into the drainage tank with a depth of around 30 feet,” he said.

The other victims were identified as Lakshmanan and Saravanan. While two of the bodies have been retrieved from the drainage tank, Fire and Rescue Services personal were trying to fish out the third body till 11 p.m.