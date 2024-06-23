Three women killed in an accident in Thoothukudi district; CM announces solatium

Three women were killed in Mookaani village near Eral in Thoothukudi distict when a Tiruchendur-bound vehicle hit them around 6.30 am on Sunday, June 23, 2024. One woman who suffered severe injuries in the incident was being treated in Thoothukudi Government Medical College and Hospital.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh to families of each of the deceased. The deceased were identified as: Nattar Santhi (50), Amaravathi (58) and Parvathi (35).

The women were filling water from a tap at Mukkani along the Tiruchendur-Thoothukudi highway.

While a woman died on the spot, two were declared brought dead by the doctors at a private nursing home nearby. The fourth woman was rushed to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The Athur police identified the deceased as Nattar Shanthi (50), Parvathi (35) and Amaravathi (58). The injured woman’s name was given as Shanmugathai (55). The CM also directed to grant a compensation of ₹1 lakh to Shanmugathai who was severely injured in the incident.

Following the incident, the villagers blocked the road for about 30 minutes demanding the authorities to lay speed breaker on both sides of the road. They claimed that this was not a stray case and many people including pet animals and cattle too suffered injuries and sometimes deaths.

After senior officials arrived and gave an assurance, they dispersed. The three bodies were sent for post-mortem to the government hospital. Further investigation was on.

