GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three women killed in an accident in Thoothukudi district; CM announces solatium

Published - June 23, 2024 01:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Three women were killed near Eral in Thoothukudi distict when a Tiruchendur-bound vehicle hit them around 6.30 am on Sunday, June 23, 2024. One woman who suffered severe injuries in the incident was being treated in Thoothukudi Government Medical College and Hospital.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a solatium of  ₹3 lakh to families of each of the deceased. The deceased were identified as: Nattar Santhi (50), Amaravathi (58) and Parvathi (35).

The women were filling water from a tap at Mukkani village along the Tiruchendur-Thoothukudi highway. The CM also directed to grant a compensation of  ₹1 lakh to Shanmugathai (55), who was severely injured in the incident.

Related Topics

road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.