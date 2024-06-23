Three women killed in an accident in Thoothukudi district; CM announces solatium

Three women were killed near Eral in Thoothukudi distict when a Tiruchendur-bound vehicle hit them around 6.30 am on Sunday, June 23, 2024. One woman who suffered severe injuries in the incident was being treated in Thoothukudi Government Medical College and Hospital.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh to families of each of the deceased. The deceased were identified as: Nattar Santhi (50), Amaravathi (58) and Parvathi (35).

The women were filling water from a tap at Mukkani village along the Tiruchendur-Thoothukudi highway. The CM also directed to grant a compensation of ₹1 lakh to Shanmugathai (55), who was severely injured in the incident.