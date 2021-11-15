Tamil Nadu

Three washed away in Thenpennaiar

Three persons, including two siblings, were washed away in the Thenpennaiar River at Nellikuppam near Cuddalore on Sunday. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel recovered two bodies while a search is on for the third. Police said a group of youth from Mullukirampattu was bathing in the river when Lokesh, 18, was swept away in the strong current. Madhavan, 22, and his twin sister Malavika, 21, who tried to rescue Lokesh were also washed away in the current.

The bodies of Lokesh and Malavika were recovered while a search is under way for Madhavan. Further investigation is on.


