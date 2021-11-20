Three washed away in Palar

CHENNAI

20 November 2021 01:12 IST

Three persons were washed away in the Palar in Kancheepuram district after water was released from the Kaveripakkam reservoir in Vellore district.

On Thursday evening, an octogenarian woman was washed away and her body was fished out from the river near Irumbulichery on Friday.

In another incident, Pachaiappan, 31, and Santhosh, 30, residents of Perumbakkam in Kancheepuram district, were returning home from a private company in Cheyyar on Thursday evening. They slipped and fell into the river while trying to cross the overflowing causeway.

While Santhosh managed to hold onto a concrete structure, Pachaiappan was washed away.

On Friday morning, Karunakaran, 53, a pump operator, was walking towards the motor room alongside the Palar in Chinnayan Kulam.

The motor room was near a causeway about one km from the Palar bridge. He slipped and fell in the water and was washed away.