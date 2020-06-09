Three Villupuram policemen transferred to Armed Reserve after ‘bribe video’ goes viral

VILLUPURAM

09 June 2020 15:42 IST

In the video, a truck driver accuses them of demanding bribe

Three policemen, including a Sub-Inspector of Police attached to Valathi police station in Villupuram district, were transferred to the Armed Reserve (AR) after a video of a truck driver accusing them of demanding bribe to release his vehicle went viral.

Police sources said the incident occurred on Sunday night. In the two-minute-long video, Murugavel, a truck driver from Vikravandi in the district says he was transporting vegetables in the vehicle to Puducherry.

He was stopped by Sub-Inspector Ravichandran and constables Mohan and Ezhumalai who reportedly demanded bribe.

When he denied having money and attempted to drive away with the vehicle, the policemen intercepted him and issued him challan for driving without license, he claimed.

After initial inquiry, Villupuram Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar ordered an enquiry and transferred the trio to the Villupuram Armed Reserve.