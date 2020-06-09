Tamil Nadu

Three Villupuram policemen transferred to Armed Reserve after ‘bribe video’ goes viral

In the video, a truck driver accuses them of demanding bribe

Three policemen, including a Sub-Inspector of Police attached to Valathi police station in Villupuram district, were transferred to the Armed Reserve (AR) after a video of a truck driver accusing them of demanding bribe to release his vehicle went viral.

Police sources said the incident occurred on Sunday night. In the two-minute-long video, Murugavel, a truck driver from Vikravandi in the district says he was transporting vegetables in the vehicle to Puducherry.

He was stopped by Sub-Inspector Ravichandran and constables Mohan and Ezhumalai who reportedly demanded bribe.

When he denied having money and attempted to drive away with the vehicle, the policemen intercepted him and issued him challan for driving without license, he claimed.

After initial inquiry, Villupuram Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar ordered an enquiry and transferred the trio to the Villupuram Armed Reserve.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 3:44:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/three-villupuram-policemen-transferred-to-armed-reserve-after-bribe-video-goes-viral/article31786374.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY