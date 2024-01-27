GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three VCK cadres killed in van-lorry collision near Veppur

January 27, 2024 11:15 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were killed and 14 were injured in an accident in Naraiyur on the Salem-Vriddhachalam highway in the early hours of January 27. The deceased were identified as N. Uthirakumar, 29, V. Yuvaraj, 17 and A. Anbu Selvan.

Police said 25 cadres of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) from Bhuvanagiri in Cuddalore district, were returning to Villianur near Bhuvanagiri in a tourist van after attending a party conference at Siruganur near Tiruchi on Friday evening. At around 2.50 a.m. when the vehicle was near Naraiyur, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it collided head-on with a goods-laden lorry coming in the opposite direction.

On information, Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Veppur rushed to the spot. The injured were shifted and admitted to the Vriddachalam, Veppur, and Perambalur Government Hospitals. The lorry driver K. Senthil Gavaskar, 37 was referred to Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) while the van driver S. Chiranjeevi, 26 was referred to the Tiruchi GH. A case has been registered.

