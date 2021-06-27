Three tonnes of PDS rice seized, four held

Nainarkoil police have arrested four persons who were transporting three tonnes of rice meant for supply through the public distribution system. The police said they intercepted a van which was carrying 60 bags, weighing 50 kilograms each, to a market in Madurai. They arrested three persons from Madurai, Manikandan, 29, of K. Pudur, Muthu Irulandi, 41, and Saravanan, 39, of Sandai Pettai, and Nagoor Kani, 61, of Illayankudi Pudur in Sivaganga district in this connection. Further investigation is on.