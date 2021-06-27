Nainarkoil police have arrested four persons who were transporting three tonnes of rice meant for supply through the public distribution system. The police said they intercepted a van which was carrying 60 bags, weighing 50 kilograms each, to a market in Madurai. They arrested three persons from Madurai, Manikandan, 29, of K. Pudur, Muthu Irulandi, 41, and Saravanan, 39, of Sandai Pettai, and Nagoor Kani, 61, of Illayankudi Pudur in Sivaganga district in this connection. Further investigation is on.
Three tonnes of PDS rice seized, four held
Special Correspondent
RAMANATHAPURAM ,
June 27, 2021 21:44 IST
Special Correspondent
RAMANATHAPURAM ,
June 27, 2021 21:44 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jun 27, 2021 9:45:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/three-tonnes-of-pds-rice-seized-four-held-ramanathapuram/article35006285.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story