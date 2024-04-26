ADVERTISEMENT

Three T.N. fishermen released by Sri Lankan court; fishermen leader says eight more are in prison

April 26, 2024 04:41 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

Thanking the Central and State governments as well as the Sri Lankan judiciary, fishers in Rameswaram said they hoped their other eight colleagues would also be released soon, along with their impounded boats

The Hindu Bureau

Fishermen in Rameswaram are also hoping the Sri Lankan government releases their impounded boats. File photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

In what came as a major relief to fishers in Rameswaram, three boatmen, who were jailed in Sri Lanka and were to undergo six months of imprisonment, were released by a court in the island nation, fishermen association leader P. Jesu Raja said, on Friday, April 26, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanking the Union government, the Indian High Commission officials, the judiciary in Sri Lanka and the Tamil Nadu government for their efforts, Mr. Jesu Raja told The Hindu however, that eight more fishermen were in prisons and said he hoped the courts would be kind enough to release them as well, soon.

It is crucial to resume talks with Tamil Nadu counterparts, say northern Sri Lankan fishing community leaders

About a month ago, the Sri Lankan court had directed 11 fishermen to undergo six months to two years of imprisonment for repeating the offence of poaching. Apart from their vessels being impounded by the Sri Lankan Navy, their fishnets and catch were also seized. This was the first time a court in Sri Lanka had handed down jail terms to fishers from Tamil Nadu for repeating an offence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 11 jailed fishers, Robert, John Britto and Salson, have now been released, Mr. Jesu Raja said, adding that he hoped the remaining eight fishers too, would be let off shortly by the court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Palk Bay fisheries conflict: A tale of competing livelihoods and a depleted catch

With the annual fishing ban period of 61 days in force now since April 16, fishermen are engaged in carrying out repair work on their vessels and fishnets.

The price of seafood has gone up by 10 to 30 % due to the ban.

The fishermen are also hoping the island nation will release their impounded boats.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US