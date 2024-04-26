GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three T.N. fishermen released by Sri Lankan court; fishermen leader says eight more are in prison

Thanking the Central and State governments as well as the Sri Lankan judiciary, fishers in Rameswaram said they hoped their other eight colleagues would also be released soon, along with their impounded boats

April 26, 2024 04:41 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Fishermen in Rameswaram are also hoping the Sri Lankan government releases their impounded boats. File photograph used for representational purposes only

Fishermen in Rameswaram are also hoping the Sri Lankan government releases their impounded boats. File photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

In what came as a major relief to fishers in Rameswaram, three boatmen, who were jailed in Sri Lanka and were to undergo six months of imprisonment, were released by a court in the island nation, fishermen association leader P. Jesu Raja said, on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Thanking the Union government, the Indian High Commission officials, the judiciary in Sri Lanka and the Tamil Nadu government for their efforts, Mr. Jesu Raja told The Hindu however, that eight more fishermen were in prisons and said he hoped the courts would be kind enough to release them as well, soon.

It is crucial to resume talks with Tamil Nadu counterparts, say northern Sri Lankan fishing community leaders

About a month ago, the Sri Lankan court had directed 11 fishermen to undergo six months to two years of imprisonment for repeating the offence of poaching. Apart from their vessels being impounded by the Sri Lankan Navy, their fishnets and catch were also seized. This was the first time a court in Sri Lanka had handed down jail terms to fishers from Tamil Nadu for repeating an offence.

Of the 11 jailed fishers, Robert, John Britto and Salson, have now been released, Mr. Jesu Raja said, adding that He hoped the remaining eight fishers too, would be let off shortly by the court.

Palk Bay fisheries conflict: A tale of competing livelihoods and a depleted catch

With the annual fishing ban period for 61 days in force now since April 16, fishermen are engaged in carrying out repair work on their vessels and fishnets.

The price of seafood has gone up by 10 to 30 % due to the ban.

The fishermen are also hoping the island nation will release their impounded boats.

