Three-tier security ring in place ahead of PM’s visit

A three-tier security cordon is in place in the popular tourist destination of Kanniyakumari in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Tuesday to meet the cyclone-hit fishermen and farmers.

After visiting Cyclone Ockhi-ravaged Lakshadweep in the morning, Mr. Modi, who will return to Thiruvananthapuram by noon, will land at the helipad on the Bharathi Guest House premises in Kanniyakumari at 2.45 p.m., the police said.

He would meet a team of affected farmers and the fishermen in the conference hall of the guest house in the presence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and his deputy O. Panneerselvam.

After a presentation by senior officials on the devastation the cyclone and the consequent downpour caused to standing crops, thousands of trees and the infrastructure, Mr. Modi will meet 20 affected fishermen and as many farmers and receive petitions from them before leaving around 4 p.m. for Thiruvananthapuram.

Over 2,000 policemen, sniffer dogs and bomb detection and disposal squads have been deployed besides the 3-tier security arrangement that has been put in place in and around the guest house. Checking of vehicles coming to Kanniyakumari from all directions, especially from Nagercoil and Tirunelveli, commenced on Monday morning itself. Armed police personnel have been positioned atop the hotels around the meeting venue.

Restrictions on media

Stringent restrictions have also been imposed on the hotels and lodges. The police and Indian Coast Guard patrol boats have been deployed along the Kanniyakumari coast.

Media coverage of the event would be restricted. As per instructions from the Prime Minister’s Office, only 15 news photographers and videographers would be allowed inside the meeting hall for five minutes. No reporters would be allowed, official sources here said.