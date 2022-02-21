40,910 police personnel deployed at counting centres across the State

40,910 police personnel deployed at counting centres across the State

CHENNAI

The Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Monday said all arrangements had been made to ensure peaceful counting of votes in the urban local bodies election on Tuesday.

He said a three-tier security with deployment of personnel from taluk police stations, Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police has been made in all counting centres.

The counting will be held on Tuesday at 11 centres in Greater Chennai Police limits, four centres in Avadi police commissionerate, five in Tambaram police commissionerate and 259 in 37 other districts altogether in 279 centres acros the State.

“Quick response teams and Rapid Action Forces will be deployed at vantage points near the counting centres. As many as 11,797 CCTV cameras have been installed in the counting centres. The officers are constantly monitoring the developments in the counting centres through these cameras. Besides, vehicles fitted with surveillance cameras are being deployed near the centres. Drones will be deployed wherever it is necessary,” said the DGP.

As many as 109 Superintendents of Police(SPs) or Additional SPs, 417 DSPs, 1,239 inspectors, 4,671 sub-inspectors/special sub-inspectors, 18,744 other police personnel from taluk stations, 5,805 Armed Reserve police personnel, 3,143 from Tamil Nadu Special Police and 6,782 personnel from Home Guards, altogether 40,910 personnel will be deployed for bandobust.

The DGP said over 60,000 police personnel will be deployed to prevent any untoward incident after the counting of votes. People coming to counting centres will be allowed only after verification of identity cards and scanning by metal detectors. Specially trained men and women police personnel have been posted here.

The DGP said the Commissioners of Police and SPs have been asked to intensify patrolling from the morning to prevent any untoward incident.