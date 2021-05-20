Three struck dead by lightning

RAMANATHAPURAM

20 May 2021 21:45 IST

Three persons, including a woman, were struck dead by lightning at three different places in the district, which witnessed widespread rain coupled with thunder and lightning since 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said Palanivel, 50, who was grazing goats in Vaduganathapuram village near Parthibanur, died on the spot when lightning struck him.

In the second incident, Kunjaram, 48, wife of Govindaraj, met the same fate while returning home from her agricultural field in R.S. Mangalam.

Another victim, identified as Murugan, 43, of Mandur under Tirupalaikudi police station limits, died when he was grazing his goats in the open field.